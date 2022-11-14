Breaking : Unknown Gunmen Kill Popular Traditional Ruler , Chiefs In Imo State

Published:

Gunmen today struck in Imo State killing a renowned traditional ruler and some of his Chiefs





According to a report reaching CKN News, Eze I O Asor , the Obidi Agwa in Oguta 2 was cut down in a rain of bullets by his assailants while he was having a meeting with members of his cabinet





HRH Eze I.O. Asor, Udi 1 of Obudi Agwa in Oguta LGA was killed this morning in his house by yet to be identified gunmen.

The casualty figure could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press

The Imo State command have not issued a statement on the incident

More details later

