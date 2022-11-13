Breaking : UFC 281: Israel Adesanya Loses Middleweight Title

Published:

Nigerian UFC Middleweight fighter Israel Adesanya was technically knocked out by Brazilian Alex Pereira in the fifth round of the fight on Sunday morning (WAT).

In just his sixth pro MMA fight, Alex Pereira knocked out reigning champion Israel Adesanya to become the 185 pounds champion.

It was mostly a one-way traffic in the first four rounds but the Brazilian hit Israel successive punches in the crucial moments of the last round that captained the champion before the continued overhaul punches became too much for the referee to allow to continue, thereby declaring Alex Pereira the winner and new champion by TKO.

Meanwhile, Pereira already has history of beating Israel Adesanya, already beating him twice in Pro Kickboxing before now

Share This