Breaking: Senegal’s Sadio Mane To Miss World Cup Due To Injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mane will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.





It's been reported that the Bayern attacker came off after just 20 minutes of the game against Werder Bremen which ended 6-1 in favour of the Bundesliga champions.





Senegal’s World Cup campaign is scheduled to kick off in 13 days against The Netherlands.





