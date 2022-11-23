Breaking : Pictures Of New Redesigned Naira Notes (Pictures)





President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the re-designed Naira Notes.





The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele had on Tuesday said the president will unveil the newly designed N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.





The unveiling today, marks the first time in 19 years, Nigeria will be redesigning it’s currency notes.









At a briefing after the ceremony before the Federal executive council meeting, the CBN governor debunked insinuations that the early unveiling of new notes is a means to target any Nigerian.





Mr Emefiele appealed to members of the public that there is no need to perpetuate any such information.





He maintained that there will be heavy restriction on the volume of cash that people can withdraw over the counter, as it works with the EFCC to monitor the purpose of any heavy transactions.