Breaking: Military Releases List of Most Wanted 19 Terrorists Commanders , Offers N5m Reward For Information

Published:

The Defence Headquarters on Monday published names of WANTED TERRORISTS! with a reward of FIVE MILLION NAIRA (N5,000.000.00) REWARD FOR ANY PERSON WHO BRINGS INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF ANY OF THESE TERRORISTS.

They are:

SANI DANGOTE - ORIGIN: Dumbarum Village. Zurmi LGA of Zamfara States

BELLO TURJI GUDDA - ORIGIN: FAKAI Village of Zamfara State

LEKO - ORIGIN: MOZOJ VIllage, Mutazu LSA of Katsina State

DOGO NAHALI - ORIGIN: YAR TSAMIYAR JNO Village. Kankara LGA of Katsina State

HALILU SUBUBU - ORIGIN: SUBUBU Village in MARADUN LGA of Zamfara State

NAGONA - ORIGIN: ANGWAN GALADIMA in ISA LOA of SOKOTO State.

NASANDA - ORIGIN: Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara State

ISIYA KWASHEN GARWA - ORIGIN: KAMFANIN Daudawa Village of Faskari, Katsina State.

ALI KACHALLA aka ALI KAWAJE - ORIGIN: KUYAMBARA VILLAGE in Danaadau MARU LGA of Zamfara State

ABU RADDE - ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA Katsina State.

DAN-DA - ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

SANI GURGU - ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

UMARU DAN NIGERIA - ORIGIN: RAFI VIllage. MADA District in GUSAULGA of

NAGALA - ORIGIN: MARU LGA of Zamfara State

ALHAJI ADO ALIERO - ORIGIN: YANKUZO Village Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State

MONORE - ORIGIN: YANTUMAKI Village, Dan LGA of Katona Stata

GWASKA DANKARAMI - ORIGIN: SHAMUSHELE Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara State

BALERI - ORIGIN: SHINKAFI LGA of Zamfera State

MAMUDU TAINANGE - ORIGIN VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State





IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION CALL: 0913 590 4467

