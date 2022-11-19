Saturday, 19 November 2022

Breaking : Gunmen Assassinate Former Commissioner, Brother In Enugu

Published: November 19, 2022


 

Some unknown gunmen have killed Gab Onuzulike, a former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State.


CKN  News learned that Onuzulike was shot dead on Friday evening.


The incident occurred at Nkpokolo Achi while the ex-commissioner was returning from a burial ceremony.


The slain former government official was also a two-term Chairman of Oji-river Local Government Council of Enugu State.


An elder brother of the politician who was with him, was also shot dead.


Meanwhile, a source disclosed that a team of security agents pursued the assailants, eliminated one of them and arrested another one .


The development has thrown residents of Oji River and its neighbouring communities into mourning 


