Breaking : Gunmen Assassinate Former Commissioner, Brother In Enugu

Some unknown gunmen have killed Gab Onuzulike, a former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State.
CKN News learned that Onuzulike was shot dead on Friday evening.
The incident occurred at Nkpokolo Achi while the ex-commissioner was returning from a burial ceremony.
The slain former government official was also a two-term Chairman of Oji-river Local Government Council of Enugu State.
An elder brother of the politician who was with him, was also shot dead.
Meanwhile, a source disclosed that a team of security agents pursued the assailants, eliminated one of them and arrested another one .
The development has thrown residents of Oji River and its neighbouring communities into mourning
