Breaking : Gunmen Assassinate Former Commissioner, Brother In Enugu

Some unknown gunmen have killed Gab Onuzulike, a former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State.





CKN News learned that Onuzulike was shot dead on Friday evening.





The incident occurred at Nkpokolo Achi while the ex-commissioner was returning from a burial ceremony.





The slain former government official was also a two-term Chairman of Oji-river Local Government Council of Enugu State.





An elder brother of the politician who was with him, was also shot dead.





Meanwhile, a source disclosed that a team of security agents pursued the assailants, eliminated one of them and arrested another one .





The development has thrown residents of Oji River and its neighbouring communities into mourning

