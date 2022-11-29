Breaking :Former Minister Paul Unongo Is Dead

Published:





Elder statesman and former Minister of Steel Development in the Second Republic, Wantaregh Paul Unongo is dead.





Though details of his death is sketchy as no formal statement has been issued by his family, a family source who was not authorised to speak on the development confirmed the passing of the octogenarian. He disclosed that the former minister died Tuesday after a brief illness.





“Yes Wantaregh Paul Unongo died today Tuesday but I cannot say more than that because I am not authorised to do so. But our family will issue a formal statement on the development,” he said.





Born on September 26, 1935 in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state, Wantaregh Unongo, a humanist was the pioneer Secretary General of the defunct Nigerian People’s Party, NPP, and an ally of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He was also the Convener and former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF.





Until his death he was the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC.









