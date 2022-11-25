Sammie Okposo Dies @ 51

Published:

The entertainment industry in Nigeria is full of anxiety over the health condition of welu welu gospel artiste Sammie Okposo





While some were of the opinion that the gospel act slumped and died in the early hours of Friday, the information have not be confirmed

Those spoken to by CKN News could neither confirm or deny the story

Sammie Okposo is one of Nigeria's foremost gospel artiste that had his fair share of controversies especially with the opposite sex





Updated





SAMMIE OKPOSO IS DEAD





Sammie Okposo, Nigerian gospel music artist, is dead.





Family sources disclosed that the music producer slumped on Friday morning and died.





He was aged 51.





Okposo made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.





In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.





The singer further stated that the development has seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”

Share This