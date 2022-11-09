Bill Gates Ex Wife Now Dates A Journalist

Published:

Bill Gate’s ex-wife, Melinda Gates, is now dating a former TV reporter, Jon Du Pre. Sources told TMZ that Melinda has been dating former TV reporter for a few months and maybe longer.

Du Pre is a former reporter and touts himself as a strategic communications specialist, with 35 years of experience in broadcasting, writing, video production, public speaking and more. He was a TV correspondent for Fox News Channel in the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

Melinda hasn’t been seen a whole lot publicly since she and Bill finalized their divorce in August. She and Jon were spotted together at a Nets and Celtics game back in April.

While it is unclear how they met, it was however learnt that they and some family members recently hit Pelican Hill, the 5-star hotel in Newport Beach.

In May 2021, the co-founders of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced they were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage.

