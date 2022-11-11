Best Eleven Emerges In Entertainment History

Published:

Penultimate Friday 11 11 2022, at CCX Premium Bar and Restaurant V.I Lagos. Entertainment Media and Event Promoters Association (EMEPAN) inconjuction with Tick creations Ltd an event and media consultancy outfit, activated their flagship project tagged Best 11 honours.

‘’BEST 11 Honours is an annual event borne out of the desire to select, uncover and honor outstanding individuals who attained excellence or/and are voted to be the best in their various sectors consistently throughout the year.’’ Amaobi madu the director of communications affirmed.

The organising committee of the best eleven honours also revealed that in their efforts to ensure that the event aimed at transforming and enhancing the effeciency of the Entertainment sector. An electoral college team comprised of outstanding players with in depth knowledge of the industry will be constituted to ensure transparency and due process in the selections.

“to ensure best 11 honours stands out we believe it is right to start right, thats why we are constituting this body to play the part of gate keepers and umpire in selection process of those that will be worthy of being recognised as the best in the competitive categories of this honours.”

"We are also using this medium to tell the public that our doors are open as we are modestly soliciting for the necessary collaborations and have perfected a win-win relationship plan for the media and entertainment friendly institutions towards the success of this noble initiative" the organisers reitirated

About Entertainment Media and Event Promoters Association of Nigeria (EMEPAN

EMEPAN as an organisation was incorporated in Nigeria in the year 2017 and has emerged as a free consultation body for new comers with unhindered access to brain pick on the experience and wisdom of the veterans in the industry, and help them unravel the dynamics and intricacies of decision making for their careers in the sector. It is poised to take on the vacant leadership challenge in the Nigeria entertainment sector by serving as a network of professionals to grant experiential access to the entertainment practitioners on the elusive facts of the behind the curtain activities, the not always told trials ,influences and herculean journey in the entertainment sector.

The Best 11 Honours will be pivotal in sustaining the Nigerian entertainment industry growth; by searching out and honouring its most impactful players in each of the major pillar of the entertainment segment.

