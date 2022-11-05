Ayefele Radio GM Rejects Seyi Makinde's Appointment

Published:

Veteran broadcaster and Group General Manager of Yinka Ayefele-owned Fresh FM, Alhaji Abolade Salami has rejected the appointment of Engineer Seyi Makinde to serve as a member of his campaign committee in the coming 2023 election.





Salami disclose this in a statement issued on Thursday evening and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital.





The governor who is seeking another term in office under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had constituted a media committee for his re-election.





Some online medium had reported that Salami was named as a member of the media committee of the re-election campaign of the state governor.





However, the broadcaster, who is the Group General Manager Fresh FM, said that at no time did he apply to serve as a member of the committee.





“My attention has been drawn to a publication on the social media that I have been appointed as a member of the Media and Publicity committee for the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde and I hereby decline the offer due to my position as a serving media executive with indepth knowledge of the ethics of my profession.





“I am not a member of any committee whatsoever set up by the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde or any of his aides for his re-election or any political activity in any form. I am not a member of any political party and neither am I involved in any political activity in any way.





“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the falsehood already trending in the social media and take it with a pinch of salt as I am not permitted by my professional calling to be partisan,” the statement read.

