Atiku Humiliated Jonathan In 2015 During A London Visit.. Wike Alleges

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has recalled how the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar humiliated former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.





Wike said when Atiku left the PDP, Jonathan, the sitting President, who was the candidate of the party, went to Dorchester Hotel in London and begged Atiku to return to the party to support him.





"But Atiku gave Jonathan a condition that he must relinquish the ticket of the party," he said wondering why people forget history easily.

