Alleged N47m Fraud: Court Revokes Bail, Orders Arrest Of Defendant

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, revoked the bail of one Adanu Blessing Ajumi, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for an alleged N47 million fraud.





Ajumi, who is accused of trading under the name and style of Emerald Multipurpose Cooperative Society to defraud her victims, is facing a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 1(1) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006, and stealing, contrary to Section 278 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011.





