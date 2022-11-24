AFRIMA and Canex WKND Announce All Star Line Up For Closing Concert

Published:

All is set for CANEX WKND 2022, coming up from 25th to 27th November, 2022, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, will be a 3-day gathering of creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives, with a strong focus on sharing skills and best practice from sectors across Africa’s creative and cultural industries.





More than simply a business-to-business conference aimed at Africa and the diaspora’s booming creative sector, CANEX WKND is also a celebration of the creative talent that is taking the world by storm. The CANEX WKND is an initiative of the African Export-Import bank (AFREXIM) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade, which has been a key player in developing and promoting the African creative industry.





According to the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah, “The CANEX WKND presents an opportunity to unlock the best of Africa.”





He also further emphasized the value of CANEX WKND as a goldmine for Africa’s untapped talents, citing the depth of insight and opportunities to be shared at the free-to-attend event.





Mrs Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, highlighted the importance of supporting Africa’s creative industries, saying that they represented sources of abundant jobs, especially for the continent’s talented youth. The cultural and creative industries have merged to create one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy.”





In addition to a high-profile fashion show, film screening and a range of live performances, CANEX WKND will close with a multi-artist concert that features some of the best talent from Africa and beyond.





In proud partnership with The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, on Sunday 27 September, CANEX WKND is proud to present a concert featuring:





● Yemi Alade, Singer (Nigeria)

● Josey (Côte d’Ivoire)

● Nandy (Tanzania)

● Nadia Nakai (South Africa)

● Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

● Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire

