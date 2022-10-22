Winner Chapel's Pastor Slumps , Dies In Kogi

Published:





The pastor in charge of Living Faith in Lokoja, Pastor Fred Attabo, 68, is dead, according to News Agency of Nigeria’s reports

Church Associate Pastor Edwin Okolo who confirmed the death of his boss described it as “very shocking.”

Okolo, however, refused to speak further on incident, promised to issue a statement later.

Attabo slumped and died in his office shortly after a morning prayer rogramme held at the church at Lokogoma, in Lokoja metropolis of Kogi.





“Our senior pastor slumped in his office shortly after Friday’s Covenant Hour of Prayer this morning.

“When it happened, we took him to the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, for medical attention.





“We accepted his death in good faith and have taken his body to the mortuary at Specialist Hospital, Lokoja,” a parishioner said

