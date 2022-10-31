Why We Endorsed Tinubu... Afenifere

Published:

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidency offers the best opportunity to produce a government that will usher in a new Era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability.

The National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of Tinubu’s visit to the Akure residence of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The group affirmed that Nigeria must be established on the basis of democracy, true federalism and social justice.

“Having taken cognisance of his commendable antecedents as Lagos State Governor and his demonstrated ability in building physical and human capital, the Yoruba Leaders at today’s meeting are in no doubt that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria offers the best opportunity to produce a government of that will usher in a new Era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability,” it noted.

The group added that Tinubu also assured them of his commitment to the promotion of true federalism that will give states more control over their affairs.

“He shared with us his vision of a greater and more prosperous Nigeria where democratic rights, rule of law, justice and fairness will reign supreme. He also gave assurance on steps to be taken to ensure safety and security of Nigerians and their properties,” it added.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who was in Akure to present his manifesto to Fasoranti and other Yoruba leaders, said that President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors in the north had proved that Nigeria could survive its unity and surmount challenges.

Tinubu said that the visit was in fulfilment of an earlier promise he made to the Afenifere leader before the APC primaries.

“I promised to come back after winning the APC ticket.

“I am here to thank all Yoruba leaders and also ask them to thank Buhari and northern governors for their steadfastness and for being promise-keepers.

“The North proved to me Nigeria can survive its unity. Some people wanted President Muhammadu Buhari to announce someone, but the President said no.

“He insisted the process must go on democratically. The President said that anyone that would mess up the APC process would see his other side. He remained upright to the end.

“Northern APC Governors resolved that the presidency must go to the South and, especially, South West. Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje and others supported me to the end.

“The battle was tough and, at a point, I was in doubt. There were many rumours and I became confused over what to believe,” he stated.

However, the endorsement by Pa Fasoranti-led Afenifere has brought a new twist to the 2023 elections as leaders of the Southern and Middlebelt Leaders Forum, which is made up of Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Middle Belt Forum, recently endorsed Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, at the residence of Afenifere’s leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos. Adebanjo took over from Fasoranti in March 2021 when the latter stepped down as the national leader of Afenifere, citing old age.

