Why Atiku Is Not On Rivers PDP Campaign Posters...Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed why he removed the picture of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Atiku, from the Rivers State campaign poster.





Wike revealed this while speaking at the inauguration of Rivers State PDP campaign council on Monday.





He claimed that Atiku picked those that he wanted to work with in Rivers State without his contribution.





Wike went on to say that he will only campaign for people who have asked him to do so and that Atiku has not asked him to campaign for him.





He said. “The presidential candidate entered my state and picked members of the presidential council without the contribution of the(sic) whole governor. They said they don't need me to campaign for them.





“I have never seen how people would disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose enemies of the state without the contribution of the governor.





“The senatorial and governorship candidate told us to campaign for them and that is why we are here to campaign for them.”





