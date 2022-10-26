Two Terrorist Kingpins Arrested In Abuja

Published:

Two high profile terrorists located at the Tipper garage, along the Kubwa Express Road by Jahi District have been arrested by security operatives .

On Thursday, October 20, one Abubakar Dan Borno, an ISWAP kingpin who fled from the Sambisa Forest, was picked at Mararaba, a suburb of Abuja in Nasarawa State after days of trailing. The suspect was reportedly handed over to the military and taken to the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for interrogation.

Intelligence has shown that some of the terrorists targeting Abuja live in Kaduna, Kano and other north-western states and only come to Abuja from time to time to have face-to-face interaction with the foot soldiers they planted.

Sources said one Abubakar Musa, an ISWAP logistics facilitator, who was picked yesterday, was trailed and arrested at the Falgore village in Tudun Wada LGA of Kano State.

It was learnt that many others were being trailed and picked as part of efforts to break the circle working hard to wreak havoc on the FCT and other major towns across Nigeria.

“There are many reasons for the desperation by the terrorists,” another source told the Daily Trust last night.

“The first is to show the world that they are still strong and very much around even though this claim is questionable considering that they have been checkmated and many of their cells destroyed.

“Another source is to simply embarrass the government. You know that President Buhari has said that he will bequeath a safe country by May 2023. Governor El- Rufai also few days ago said they have recorded many days without attacks in Kaduna. These are good stories that those against the Nigerian State would not like to hear,” he said.

New security measures around Abuja

Security has been beefed up in many places in the FCT. Less than 48 hours after the US Embassy raised the red alert, security operatives from the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Immigration Services have beefed up security in the nation’s capital.

It was observed yesterday that fighter and surveillance jets were on the air mapping out potential hideouts of the terrorists, who were planning to wreck havoc. A military officer, who did not want his name in print, explained that the security operatives were already on red alert following an order ‘from the above.’

“Following orders from the above, we, in collaboration with DIA, NIA, DSS and other security forces, have stepped up our games. We will tackle those criminals,” the senior military officer said





