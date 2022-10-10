Two Suspected Yahoo Yahoo Boys Kill 40-Year-Old-Man For 'Money-making Ritual', In Ogun

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested two suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as 'Yahoo Boys'.





The suspects were arrested for killing a 40-year-old man identified as Abdullahi Azeez for a money-making ritual.





the crime was committed in Ogun State in June.l7.





The suspects, identified as Friday Abinya Odeh, aged 21 and Poso Idowu, aged 20, were alleged to have cut their victim into pieces and used him for a money-making ritual.





A statement issued by the state police command on Sunday said the suspects were arrested on September 22, 2022, following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters on June 9, 2022, by the relations of the victim.

