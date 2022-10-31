Twitter Plans To Start Charging Nearly $20 A Month For Users To Stay Verified

Published:

This is part of a premium service that will be rolled out under Elon Musk’s leadership, according to a report.





"The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk, who took over as the CEO of the social media platform Friday, October 28, tweeted Sunday, October 30.





The company also plans to raise its optional $4.99-a-month premium subscription called Twitter Blue to $19.99 a month. However, that price is subject to change, The Verge reported, citing internal correspondence and people familiar with the matter.





Twitter will add more features, including verification, to bring its subscription up to par with the cost hike.





Elon Musk plans to make verified users pay money to keep their verified status.





Existing verified users have 90 days to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue after its launch or they’ll lose their blue checkmarks, according to The Verge.





The current Twitter Blue launched about a year ago and offers subscribers a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers as well as additional customization settings.





Musk has been outspoken about his desire to grow subscription numbers to account for half of Twitter’s revenue as well as his eagerness to overhaul the platform’s verification process.

Share This