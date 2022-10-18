Truck Plunged Into 3rd Mainland Bridge ( Pictures)

Published:

A waste compactor PSP Truck plunged into the Lagos 3rd mainland bridge Lagoon inward Iyana-Oworo on Monday in Lagos .





This was contained in a statement issued by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, PS LASEMA stating the situation report of the incident .

It stated that ” The Agency responded to distress calls at the above scene and discovered that a waste compactor TRUCK, registration unknown, while in motion had a burst tyre, veered off the bridge and subsequently plunged into the Lagos lagoon





Fortunately the two occupants of the truck (driver and motor boy) were rescued alive by the agency marine team (divers ). They have been provided with first aid treatment.

Recovery of the ill-fated truck has commenced this morning as visibility was required

