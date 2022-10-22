Suspect Arrested In Connection With Apostle Suleiman's Attack Dies In Police Custody, DPO Redeployed

Published:





Edo State Police Command has withdrawn the divisional police officer (DPO) of Auchi Division, CSP Ayodele Suleiman, over the controversial death of one of the attackers of Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The outgoing commissioner of police in Edo State Abutu Yaro issued the withdrawal order.





The suspect was reportedly arrested alive and handed over to the police after gunmen opened fire on Suleman’s convoy on Friday evening along the Benin–Auchi Road in Edo State.

Suleman, who is the president of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, had accused the police of complicity, countering the police officer’s claim in a viral video that the gunmen were kidnappers.

A statement on Saturday signed by a spokesperson for the Edo Command, Iwegbu Jennifer, said the police commissioner ordered the DPO’s withdrawal.

The statement said, “As part of the measures of the Command concerning the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the monstrous gang that attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, the outgoing CP now AIG Abutu Yaro fdc has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect."

