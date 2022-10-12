Soldiers Return To Four Corner Udi Junction, After Emergence Operation

Published:

Contrary to the trending social media speculations, false alarm and rumours that military personnel at the four corner junction- Udi road checkpoint have deserted their duty post, investigations revealed that these soliders, who went on an emergency security operation in that axis that didn't last for too long had since returned to the checkpoint.

A military officer who spoke in anonymity disclosed that the military personnel at the checkpoint got a security distress call at that axis and responded swiftly and briefly before returning to the checkpoint, where they are presently working.

"There is no cause for alarm as our men are on ground. Those who peddled the false story of the absence of our men at checkpoint don't know the rules of engagement of the military. They are not conversant with security operations," the military officer said.





