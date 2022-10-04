SCORECARD : GOVERNOR EMMANUEL UDOM'S LEGACIES IN EDUCATION IN AKWA IBOM

Published:

Education was one of the cardinal priorities of Governor Emmanuel Udom when he took over office in 2015





In the course of his seven years administration, several primary primary and secondary schools were built across the State





So many dilapidated school buildings were also renovated and rehabilitated





The aim of the Government according to the Governor is to give the pupils a conducive environment for optimal learning









In the course of his administration, Akwa Ibom recorded rising performance by candidates who took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination from 2019 to 2021.













The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet recently said that the percentage of candidates who passed with credits in 5 subjects or more, including -English Language and Mathematics rose from 58.55 to 68.05 and 78.90, for 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively, the figure for 2022 is still being compiled





Report also showed that the total number of those who took the examination in the years under review as , 51,771, 52,207 , 54,171 despite the effect of COVID-19





In 2018 Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel commenced augmenting tuition fees of Akwa Ibom indigent students of University of Uyo.









Indigent students were screened by showing proof of studentship and thereafter paid varying sums to pay their school fees.





The Tuition Intervention program is the first of its kind in Akwa Ibom history as part of the Governor's commitment to ensure an educated citizenry.









The University of Uyo and other tertiary institutions in the state have recieved billions of Naira intervention funds to carry out its programmes and for infrastructural development





The government in its quest to give students the best in their academic pursuance have recruited and trained hundreds of teachers in both primary and secondary schools





In his effort at motivating their performances, Governor Udom Emmanuel has made the welfare of teachers in the State a high priority.





Akwa Ibom State teachers are one of the highest paid teachers in the country





Governor Udom Emmanuel is of the belief and has always advocated that a well educated society is a panacea to development





The governor during the activities marking the 35th anniversary of the creation of the State recently retrated his government's commitment and resolve to make the State one of the most education advantage State in Nigeria

