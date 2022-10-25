Popular Nollywood Actor Raises Alarm Over Attempt To Blackmail Him With Sex Video

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actor Ralph Niyi has raised an alarm over an attempt to blackmail him with his nude video

He made this revelation in a video released today and posted on social media

According to him , about three days ago a man called him and threatening to release his sex video except his pays a ransom

He said all attempts to make the blackmailer to see reasons with him has been unsuccessful

He neither denied or accepted he had such a video

Mr Niyi said he will not succumb to the blackmail which is why he is alerting his families and friends ahead

