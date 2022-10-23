Peter Obi Visits Victims of Flood Disaster In Anambra, Calls on Buhari To Declare Emergency

Published:

Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi has Visited Victims of Flood Disaster in Anambra State after his visit to Benue State

This was his post on the visit

"In continuation of my visits to areas affected by flood, I visited parts of Anambra East and West with stakeholders; Dr Tony Nwoye, and Chief Peter "McPee" Aniekwe. Houses were submerged to the roof levels.





"I'm still wondering why the FGN have not formally declared a flood emergency and intervention modalities."





#PeterObi 🇳🇬

Share This