The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 got married to former World Miss University Africa, Tobi Phillips, making her his third wife.





His recent marriage comes only weeks after he took a second wife, Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda and his first wife, Olori Mariam Anako.

Before this the monarch had divorced three wives in the past

He is in his forties

