Obi's Supporter Climbs Mount Kilimanjaro To Place Party's Flag

A supporter of Nigeria's Labour Party, OGersh, climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag at the Uhuru Peak.

The Uhuru Peak is the highest point of the mountain and highest point in Africa.

OGersh shared a picture of himself at Uhuru Peak, next to the Labour Party flag on Tuesday saying, “On Fri, 20/10/2022 after 10½ hrs of climbing, hiking and trekking, I made it to the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, 5,895m above sea level. There is no better place to announce the coming of a New Nigeria than the rooftop of Africa.”

