Notorious terrorist Leader, Ali Dogo, 30 Others Killed In Kaduna

There are strong indications on Monday that notorious terrorist leader, Ali Dogo, aka Yellow, and 30 of his fighters were neutralized on 8 October 2022.





Reliable sources revealed that Yellow and his fighters had fled from Niger State to one Alhaji Gwarzo’s house at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State for safety following NAF aircraft continued bombardment on his location in Niger State.





Unfortunately for Yellow and his fighters, while they were having a meeting, NAF aircraft struck Alhaji Gwarzo’s house leaving everybody in the building neutralized including Yellow.





Similar strikes on same day targeted against terrorists at a location 33nm Northwest of Mando in Kaduna State were also undertaken.





Following credible intelligence of terrorists leaders and their foot soldiers converging under tree covers at the location for a meeting, the location was struck with several terrorists killed.





Sources Cvic said, “There is no doubt that the Air and Land Components of Operation Whirl Punch have been keeping up to their mandate of continuously making decisive efforts to rid the Joint Operations Area of terrorism.





“This has been evident through the various successes recorded in the decimation and neutralization of terrorists and other criminal elements in recent times.





Spokesman confirmed the successful strikes noting that, ‘The Air Component will continue to sustain offensive operations against these criminal elements in collaboration with the Land Component and other security agencies to rid the Joint Operations Area and indeed the entire Northwest of terrorism and other acts of criminality.’





He also added that, ‘In keeping of the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, to NAF operational Commanders that terrorists and their likes are denied hiding places, all the Air Component Commanders are on their toes to ensure they keep and meet up with the directive.”

