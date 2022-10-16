NNPC / Tompolo Discovers Another Mega Illegal Pipeline Site ( Pictures)

Published:

Officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited led by the General Manager, Joint Venture Operations of National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Zakariya Buduwara, on Saturday, visited the site of a newly-uncovered illegal crude oil pipeline attached to Trans Forcados Export Trunkline, in the Niger Delta oil fields.

The assessment visit revealed that the perpetrators of the latest crime had tapped into Shell's 48-inch export line from where crude was illegally siphoned into waiting vessels, ready for shipment.





