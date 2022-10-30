Nigerian Flamingos Wins Bronze At FIFA Under 17 World Cup

Published:

Nigeria surrendered a 3 goal lead to Germany in the third place match of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup Today but eventually won the tie on penalties 3-2 to secure the app bronze.

Ajakaiye scored the opening goal in the 20th minute after running past the defense and firing a shot past the goalkeeper for the Flamingos to put Nigeria ahead 1-0.





Miracle Usani delivered a corner into the box in the 48th minute, and was well headed by Bello into the corner of the net to make it 2-0.

Bello scored another from the corner after excellently controlling the ball before firing into the net for 3-0.

Veit pulled one back for the Germans, heading in a free kick into the net.

Bartz scored the second one for Germany from 6 yards, giving the young Germans hope to complete a comeback.

Bender scored a worldie for Germany in the 90th minute to complete a comeback and force to penalty. A shot from her teammate hit the cross bar before hitting an overhead kick.

Nigeria won the match on penalties 3-2.

