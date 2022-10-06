Ngige Has Turned ASUU Strike To Personal Quarrel ..Prof Jega

Published:

The former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, has said that the Minister of labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has turned the strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities into a personal dispute between himself(Ngige), the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and ASUU.





Jega made this claim late Tuesday night during an interview on Arise TV.





“Unfortunately, right now, the minister of labour is not helping matters. He has turned this into a personal quarrel between him and the minister of education on one hand and between himself and the Academic Staff Union of Universities on the other.” He said.





“While many other people are trying to find a way of addressing this situation so that students can go back to school and ASUU can go back to work, he is busy creating challenges. He took the matter to the industrial court, now today (Tuesday), he now registered two unions and he is trying to proscribe Academic Staff Union of Universities.





“If this is allowed by this government, I think this is a recipe for disaster and it may really create more problems than it can solve on this matter of strikes in the universities.”









