More Revelations On Why Sapphire MD Wale Jana Was Arrested By EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned the Managing Director of Sapphire Scents Limited, Adewale Aladejana, also known as Wale Jana.

Wale Jana was arraigned before Justice M. A Madugu of the Federal High Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, for obtaining money under false pretense to the tune of N12,000,000 (Twelve Million Naira only).

He was arraigned on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on three-count charges bordering on misappropriation and obtaining under false pretense.

He allegedly collected the sum of N12 million from potential investors in his company, with a promise of turnover in six months, without offering any profit or returning the invested funds to his investors.

Last year, several investors and distributors called him out for not giving them the returns on their investments and some also accused him of withholding their capital.

