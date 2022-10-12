Mixed Reactions Trail Moment Teni Received National Award From Buhari

Published:

Singer, Teni, the entertainer, on Tuesday received a national award from the President, Muhammadu Buhari





A clip of the singer receiving the award has gone viral and garnered mixed reactions, with a section of the Nigerian social media sphere describing her as disrespectful, others hailing her for not sharing a conversation with the retired general and still others unable to fathom, what was in the video to cause a reaction.





Teni received an award of Member of the Order of Niger on Tuesday.





A tweep, Odigbo Okechukwu, while reacting to the video said, “I come across people abusing Teni for disrespecting president, and what comes to mind (is) how women were subjected to ordinary things in Nigeria. This people have never lent their voice and ask question about the people that murdered Deborah and millions of women facing inequality.”





For Stgorzhye, Teni had not behaved disrespectfully towards the president. He said, “You people cry about Teni, what did she do in the video that is disrespectful? Na by force to smile to President or na by force to shake am? It's understandable that many of us do not have the balls to show displeasure openly, because we like celebrating nonsense.”





Another tweep, Ridwanullahii said, “You don't have to accept national honours if you go to that stage and disrespect the Office of the President. If you accept the honours, you have to honour him while accepting it. Respect is reciprocal. Meanwhile, I haven't seen anything Teni did wrong in that video. A pointer?”

Gbolahan tweeted, “Teni no send una president oooo Love it... �If she shaked him (na wahala), she no still shake am, na still wahala.”





Qudus Akanbi brought in the Yoruba culture into the conversation saying, “Teni compromised the Yoruba culture in her just because she want to be seen as a gangster in front of the mob. This video will be playing for her in the future when she is no more a gangster. As a Yoruba girl, you stood to receive an award from a man old to be your grandfather.”

Share This