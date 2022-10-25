Mike Ozekhome Visits Nnamdi Kanu After Monday's Outing In Court

Published:

This was a statement released by Nnamdi Kanu's lead counsel

UPDATE ON OUR TODAY'S VISIT TO OUR INDEFATIGABLE CLIENT – ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU, AT THE DSS HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA WHERE HE IS NOW BEING ILLEGALLY AND UNCONSTITUTIONALLY HELD IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, IN GROSS VIOLATION OF THE POSITIVE ORDERS OF THE COURT OF APPEAL:





Immediately after the Court of Appeal Hearing this afternoon, we proceeded to visit Onyendu at the Headquarters of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) Abuja, where he is being illegally and unconstitutionally held in solitary confinement, to specifically brief him on the outcome of today’s proceedings at the Court of Appeal.





Our visiting team of lawyers that met with Onyendu was led by our indefatigable Lead Counsel – Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN. The substance of today’s argument was discussed with Onyendu, and the plausibility of our success was also highlighted.





Onyendu was further reassured that his victory on Appeal Court Judgement delivered on the 13th day of October, 2022 is sacrosanct; it has come to stay, regardless of the present shenanigans being deployed by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to gain time, which is already dead-on arrival.





The erudite Silk also spelt out in plain language that the FGN cannot, after demonizing the Court’s landmark judgment, turn around to seek for equitable remedy from the same Court. It was, indeed, a superlative outing and victory bound process. The undeniable truth here, is that it can only take a matter of days to see Onyendu fully regain his freedom. There is no hiding place for a goldfish.





Onyendu was deeply elated that his victory at the Court of Appeal, which recorded a landmark judgment delivered on the 13th day of October, 2022, cannot be corrupted by any human being, because it is watertight.





We further wish to assure UmuChineke that there is no cause for alarm, because the law is trite. That Notice of Appeal does not operate as a “stay,” and the Fundamental Rights of citizen cannot be stayed.





Onyendu in his usual manner, thanked you all, UmuChineke, for your unshaken solidarity and love. He is profoundly grateful and proud of you all, even as he continues to encourage you all to remain law abiding through your peaceful conduct, as you have always demonstrated.





Thank you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke and remain hugely blessed.





We move!





Signed:

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC)

IPOB’S Lead Counsel

24th October, 2022

