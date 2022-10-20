Mbah: Taking Pinnacle Oil From Studio-Room To Global Player By Charly Onah

Published:

Making waves, trending and gaining massive tractions on several social media platforms and mainstream media is the scheduled commissioning of an FZE Terminal belonging to Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited at the Lekki Free Trade Zone Terminal by President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, 22nd October's 2022.

Since the news of the commissioning broke, those who have underrated Mbah's capacity and criticised his choice as the PDP governorship candidate have been amazed, speechless and quiet even on social media, where they have been ranting and misyarning against him before now.

Many Nigerians have commended and appreciated the initiative, resilience, vision, concerted efforts and diligence of the owners and management of the Pinnacle Oil and Gas limited led by the Chief Executive Officer and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his workaholic team in making the employment-generation project a reality especially in the present economic challenges.

The conception, expansion and actualisation of the capital-intensive project by Mbah and his team from a studio room in Lagos Island in 2004 to a major global oil player within a short time is a testament and manifestation of the sterling qualities Mbah is made up of and what he has always stood for which is wealth-creation, visionary leadership, disruptive innovation and entrepreneurship.

With this great breakthrough in the competitive downstream oil sector which is no mean feat, Mbah has once again proven that he is prepared and has what it takes to build on the achievements of the present government in Enugu and lead the state to the Promised Land of wealth creation and entrepreneurship.

Mbah has shown that he didn't leave the gains, goodness and goodies of public office, which he tasted as Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Finance, over a decade ago to waste his precious time and energy in private sector.

Mbah is an exemplar and model both in public and private sector for other politicians and public office holders to emulate.

Mbah took unknown, bold and difficult step when he left politics and public service in Enugu to Lagos to conceive and start Pinnacle Oil limited without being sure of where it will lead him to.

This was even when Mbah had the option of staying back in Enugu and continue to hang around the corridors of power and lobby for other elective and appointive positions, which was a possibility.

As a man of vision and creativity, Mbah didn't do that rather he ventured into a different terrain to create wealth, employment and promote entrepreneurship. The risk paid off.

The dividend is what Nigerians are seeing and celebrating today with the speedy completion of the Pinnacle Oil Tank Terminal that is due for commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari at a time Mbah has emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State.

With this, who says that Mbah's mantra "Tomorrow Is Here" is a fluke or deceit. It is not. It is a possibility, because Mbah has done it in the public and private sectors before and is back to do it again in the public service. He knows the road to the Promised Land and how to get there.

His unbeatable, people-oriented and rich manifesto which he unveiled recently in Enugu speaks volume of his depth and readiness to govern Enugu well to the wellbeing, admiration and happiness of all.

