Masked Gunmen Abduct Lagos Motorist At Computer Village In Broad Daylight

Published:

There was panic at Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos State, on Tuesday, when masked gunmen reportedly abducted a yet-to-be-identified motorist.

According to eyewitnesses who narrated the incident on Twitter, the man was forced out of a black Toyota Corolla, which he was driving on Medical Road around Computer Village area.

A user, @girllikehelen, who shared photos of the vehicle, said the incident happened in front of the Slot retail shop around 8am.

She wrote, “The owner of this car was allegedly kidnapped on Medical Road in Ikeja this morning. According to my source, the gunmen accosted the owner of the car and asked him to come down from the vehicle; he refused. They pulled out their guns, he refused to alight from the car.

They eventually got him kidnapped

Share This