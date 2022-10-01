Leaked Nude : ‘Get a lawyer’: Fans React To Moesha, Seyi Vodi’s Wife Viral Video

Published:

The viral video of Bunmi Alade-Adekunle, wife of celebrity designer, Seyi Vodi, attacking her husband’s alleged side chic, Moesha, has continued to gather reactions.





Moesha, a social media influencer and fashion designer, was seen being attacked by Bunmi, who was screaming that she had been warning Moesha to stay away from her husband.









The video shows she and her friends assaulting Moesha, who was tying a towel, before stripping her naked.





Many have called out the wife for what they described as a wrong action, saying she should have attacked her husband instead.

Others took side with the wife, stressing the popularity of influencers who take to having questionable relationships with married men to fund their expensive lifestyles.





Read reactions below:





@Abelpter: “Moesha should get a good lawyer and sue that foolish woman for everything he’s worth.





“You beat up your husband’s side chick, made a video of her naked and posted it on social media.





“She had no right to do so. Her husband is the one who broke his marital vows, not the side chick





@presh_stones: “Yea, Moesha was wrong. But leaving your untamed husband to beat up a fellow woman and posting her nude online isn’t it. I pray Moesha gets a good lawyer.”









@yu_capitol: “So if a woman catches her husband and a side chic having sex, isn’t it wrong to beat the innocent lady?





“Isn’t your husband the one you should be confronting?”





@pipiofthearts: “People no longer have respect for their body. You just open leg anywhere because you want to live a certain lifestyle and very stupid men just digging any hole because of 30 seconds cum.”





@SirDavidBent: “The painful part about these ladies is that they lead young people, who may think they are actual influencers, astray with their fake lifestyles.





“Anyway, here’s a reminder for you not to believe everything you see on social media. There’s always another side lurking around.”

