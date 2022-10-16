Leading Trainers, Taiwo Ojo (PhD) and Dr. Dayo Olomu Release Jointly Authored Book, ‘Leading Through African Ubuntu’

Published:

A book with huge potentials to address leadership advancement has been published.

Dr. Dayo Olomu, leadership trainer and the best-selling author of ‘THE PREMIUM LEADER: Leadership Attributes and Strategies for Today's Volatile World’ (London UK, 2021) has collaborated with his Nigerian counterpart, corporate leadership consultant, Dr. Taiwo Ojo, to release ‘Leading Through African UBUNTU’. The 168-page book, globally unveiled on Friday 7th October, is currently among the leadership books on display at the 24th International Leadership Association (ILA) annual conference in Washington DC, USA.

The book provides fundamental answers to major issues contending with the accelerated development of the African states. It also offers a way of engaging collective action and functional leadership to drive continental development. The Ubuntu philosophy (a Nguni Bantu term presaging humanity to others) is proffered as a means of fixing damaged polity through sacrifice, selfless service and love.





Global speaker and strategic leadership expert, Dr. Sam Adeyemi writes in his Foreword to the book.





“As the mission to rescue Africa continues, Leading through African UBUNTU has dug further into Africa's history to analyse its identity, culture, ideology, philosophy, values and virtues, and on the other hand, its challenges. And it further proffers unique ways to stimulate the movement for Africa's transformation. It offers new vistas of hope. Africa will rise and fulfil her potential as we renew our collective minds and work together to rebuild it with trust, love, and care.





Taiwo Ojo and Dayo Olomu have recommended Ubuntu as the right strategy through which Africa can be decolonised and ushered into economic, political, and social growth. This is a

great work, and it forms a valuable addition to the existing body of knowledge on Africa's decolonisation and development. It is a good book for everyone. I recommend you read with an open mind.”

The joint authors are consummate professionals who met at the 23rd International Leadership Association (ILA) Global Conference in Geneva, Switzerland in 2021. Taiwo Ojo, widely travelled and with extensive experience in corporate consultancy, is adept at leadership, culture, research, analytics and strategies. Dayo Olomu is an organisational development specialist who is passionate about raising transformational leaders, mentoring professionals and empowering the youth.





The co-authors’ shared vision of nurturing people and preparing leaders as a sine qua non for functional corporate and general human capital development has led to the publication of this book.









