Lagos Set To Demolish Agege Buildings Seen In Viral Flood Video

Published:

The Lagos State administration announced Wednesday that it has started the process of demolishing every property in the viral flood video from Oko Oba, Agege, claiming that every one of the impacted houses is situated along a drainage channel.





Tunji Bello, the commissioner for the environment and water resources, disagreed with the viral flood video’s narrative, though.





In response to the misleading video, Bello insisted that, contrary to the impressions being given, flash floods have always occurred in the area behind Abimbola Awoniyi Estate near Agric Road, Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos.





Pictures that were taken two hours after it started to rain, he continued, revealed the responsibility of the property owners who had reduced the Oko Oba channel’s capacity by encroaching on its setback.





Bello added that pictures also showed the extent to which the setback has been turned into a refuse dump by the residents as well as new constructions.





He said: “The infringed Oko Oba channel will be expanded by eight metres with observance of five metres right of way on both sides.





“All the owners of the structures to be affected will be served with appropriate contravention notices after which the structures will be removed.”





Therefore, Bello issued a warning to those who enjoy sharing false videos, especially when it’s raining, saying that they should stop doing so since they “will continue to be repudiated with hard facts.”

Share This