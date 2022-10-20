Lagos Logistics Worker Goes Missing, Family Panics

Published:

The family of a 56-year-old logistics worker, Olufemi Tokede, has been thrown into panic after he went missing on his way to work at Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos State.

It was gathered that on Monday, October 17, Olufemi left his home at Meiran Road, Ologede Bus Stop, around 5am, for work.

He was said to have boarded a tricycle, but never showed up at work or returned home.

His wife, Olusola, who spoke on Wednesday, said she had also been informed by her husband’s colleagues that he never came to work that day.

She said, “He usually wakes up around 5am to leave early for work. He did the same on Monday and left the house some minutes before 6am in his DHL uniform. We live by the roadside, so he usually takes a tricycle in front of the house to the BRT park at Meiran to get to work.

“I started to get worried when I called him around 8am and his phone was switched off, coupled with the fact that his colleagues at the office had also called to tell me that he didn’t show up at work. He usually calls me when he gets to his office but I didn’t hear from him that day.

“A neighbour, who left for work early as well, on Tuesday, said he saw my husband leaving the house, but when he (neighbour) came out of the gate to board the tricycle with my husband, he didn’t see any trace of him.

“Since then, we have been trying his phone numbers repeatedly but it has been switched off. His colleagues have also joined in the search but we have not heard anything till now.”

The victim’s brother, Mustapha Jabita, stated that the matter had been reported to the Meiran Police Station.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, it was reported. I am aware.”

