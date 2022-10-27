Knocks As CBN Announces Re-design Of Naira Notes

Published:

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced that the N200, N500 and N1,000 Naira notes would be re-designed and circulated in December.

The CBN Governor made this announcement on Wednesday, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Some Nigerians on Twitter reacted to this new development with most of them saying the Naira notes re-design shouldn't the priority for Nigeria.

A popular tweep, Daniel Regha, tweeted, “CBN doesn't need to re-design N200, N500 & N1,000 notes, that's a misplaced priority. Naira is literally w¤rthless at this point, the CBN should be looking for how to increase its value, not redesign the notes. This present govt keeps fai!ing Nigerians but some people don't learn.”

“In the face of flood threatening some parts of the country and in a time of inflation, CBN is set to re-design N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.” Tola tweeted.

Adepoju Samuel asked, “Is this our priority now? CBN to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes."

“CBN to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes. CBN knowing fully well that $1 has already conquered both the N200 and N500 notes put together and is now gunning for N1,000 note. It's just a pity that the only legacy Godwin Emefiele would be living behind is that of fine notes.” Oshiomole Augustine said.





