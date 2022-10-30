Kidnapped Former Enugu SSG Released

Published:

Kidnapped former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere has been freed by his abductors.

The medical doctor was kidnapped alongside several other commuters on Thursday

The same hoodlums had earlier abducted several students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN.

However, Shere was freed on Saturday evening, together with other hostages, leading to jubilation in the entire Nsukka town.

Residents trooped to his Opi residence where a wild celebration is ongoing.

It is still unclear how much was paid to secure his freedom. But the Enugu State Government moved bulldozers into the location Saturday morning, clearing the thick forest.

