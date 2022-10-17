IBAN CONDEMNS ATTEMPT BY ZAMFARA STATE GOVERNMENT TO SILENCE THE MEDIA

Published:

The Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN), has viewed the ban placed on some television and radio stations operating in Zamfara State, as a political decision, intended to intimidate and silence the media, which is the watchdog of the society.

It must be stated clearly that no government (federal or state) has any constitutional power to arbitrarily shut down any media station for whatever reason. If and when any breach of professional ethics is discovered, the procedure is to report the infraction to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which is constitutionally empowered to address such.

The Zamfara State government and indeed other state governments, contemplating such Gestapo action, must be warned and called to order. It must be reminded that it is within the responsibilities of the media, as guaranteed by both the Constitution of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria and the Electoral Act 2022, to watch over the actions of the government and also to inform the citizens.

IBAN will like to state clearly that the media will not be silenced as we are resolute to continue to report all political activities, without fear or favour, during this campaign season.

We call on all security agencies, especially the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested in the light of this military styled order as well as unseal all media houses affected by the Zamfara order.

We assure Nigerians that the Media will continue to play its role as we all work towards free and fair general elections in 2023.





GUY MURRAY-BRUCE,

CHAIRMAN, INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (IBAN).

