Gov Umahi Has Declared War On Me And My Supporters .. APGA Guber Candidate

Published:

The Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ebonyi State, Professor Benard Odoh has accused Governor David Nweze Umahi of declaring war on him and his supporters.

Speaking to journalists In Abakaliki, Odoh said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the State led by Umahi has declared war on him but he will respond soon.

It was gathered that Odoh's campaign train was attacked in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to him, "Since Umahi has decided to declare war on me, I will respond soon. We have no option than to take the war back to him.

We are not strangers in Ebonyi," he told journalists.

Share This