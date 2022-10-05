Controversies Trail Alleged Flogging Of Civil Servants By Gov Umahi ( Video )

Published:

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday was accused of ordering soldiers to flog civil servants who arrived late for work.

From a video clip shared on Twitter by Chidi Odinkalu, @ChidiOdinkalu, the governor was on a project inspection in Abakaliki, the state capital when his convoy stopped at the Government House Gate. He then allegedly ordered soldiers to stop civil servants who had arrived late and flog them while he watched with relish.

The civil servants could be seen rolling on the ground as they were being flogged by the soldiers while others watched from a distance.

Reacting to the video, the human rights lawyer, Odinkalu wrote on his Twitter page, “So, today in Ebonyi, @GovDaveUmahi went for a project inspection & then instructs the soldiers to flog - yes flog! - civil servants who arrived late.

“Not done, Dave Umahi supervised the flogging. Tomorrow, he'll be rewarded with seat in @NGRSenate.”

Gov. David Umahi was alleged to have visited the Ebonyi airport site in Onueke by 7:30 am .

He ordered that the gate be closed against workers arriving the site after him. He ordered his military men to flog each of them 7, 12 and 18 strokes of cane.





Some of those that spoke said it was wrong having a worker come to a construction site by 8 and 8:30 a.m from Abakaliki to Ezza South/North LGA where the site is located





Meanwhile the Ebonyi State Government has denied the narrative in this press statement issued by Commissioner of Information Orji





DISREGARD TRENDING DOCTORED VIDEO CONNECTING SECURITY ATTACHED TO EBONYI STATE GOVERNOR WITH PURPORTED FLOGGING OF CIVIL SERVANTS AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ABAKALIKI





1 Our attention has been drawn to a doctored footage purporting to be Civil Servants rolling on the ground and being flogged by security personnel in the presence of the Governor of Ebonyi State while on inspection at the Government House gate, Abakaliki as reported in Sahara Reporters publication and shared widely in different social media platforms and accepted line hook and sinker by the gullible.





2 We wish to inform members of the public that the purported footage is a video manipulation of an aborted attempt by miscreants to block the Airport gate and inflict fear on those working at the on going International Airport and possibly embarrass the Governor who was on a routine inspection visit to the Airport project, in guise that they were enforcing sit-at home- order at the premises of the Airport on Tuesday, 4th September,2022.





3. It would be recalled that miscreants had in the past tried to attack those working at the Airport site and their plots were neutralized





3. Contrary to the fake report that the incident happened at the gate of the Government House in Abakaliki while the Governor was on supervision, the miscreants were dispelled at the gate of the new Airport under construction. It is to be noted that no Civil Servants or employees whatsover have been recruited to work in the Airport and so no Civil Servant was flogged at the Airport gate, contrary to impression in the trending report. We are therefore surprised at the basis of the unintelligent fabrications of the mischief makers.





4. There is no amount of blackmail that can distract the performing Governor of Ebonyi State,*His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE* who had visited the Airport to carry out his routine inspection of projects as regular inspection of projects is one the reasons why we pride with quality assurance in our policy of monitoring and evaluation in Government businesses.

Members of the public are therefore enjoined to discountenance the manipulated trending video as the handiwork of enemies of progress.





*Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji ( Commissioner for Information and State Orientation)*

