The 5,000-seat capacity Nsukka Township Stadium, one of the legacy projects of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, executed in line with the governor’s inaugural address to pay special attention to rural development, and to equip and modernise Nsukka, a university town founded over half a century ago and the second largest town in Enugu State to compete with other university towns in the country.
Gov. Ugwuanyi Completes 5,000-seat Capacity Nsukka Township Stadium (Pictures)
Published: October 17, 2022
