Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Gov Sanwo-Olu Hosts Yoruba Actors

October 11, 2022


 

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday night, hosted some Nollywood actors and actresses in Lagos State.


He shared pictures from the event via his verified  Facebook page on Tuesday.


Sanwo-Olu stated that he hosted them in recognition of their contributions to the growth of the film industry. He also revealed that he has implemented a health insurance scheme for them to ensure they have adequate medical care.


He said, "I hosted veteran Nollywood filmmakers to a dinner on Monday night in appreciation of their contributions to the growth of the industry.

 

"I used the opportunity to institute a health insurance scheme for them to ensure they are well covered for adequate medical care."



