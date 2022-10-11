Gov Sanwo-Olu Hosts Yoruba Actors

Published:

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday night, hosted some Nollywood actors and actresses in Lagos State.





He shared pictures from the event via his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.





Sanwo-Olu stated that he hosted them in recognition of their contributions to the growth of the film industry. He also revealed that he has implemented a health insurance scheme for them to ensure they have adequate medical care.





He said, "I hosted veteran Nollywood filmmakers to a dinner on Monday night in appreciation of their contributions to the growth of the industry.

"I used the opportunity to institute a health insurance scheme for them to ensure they are well covered for adequate medical care."





Share This