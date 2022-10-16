Girl Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend To Death

Published:

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of one Alice Mulak of Ungwan Gwari, Karu Local Government Area of the state for stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife following a misunderstanding.





A statement issued and signed by the state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the arrest of the Suspect.





The incident according to the statement “happened behind City Rock Hotel, Mararaba at about 0330hrs when the deceased and his girlfriend engaged themselves in fisticuffs as a result of a misunderstanding.





“Hence, the suspect was arrested and the knife used in perpetrating the offence was consequently recovered based on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi.





“The suspect has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.’’

