French, Rwanda Ambassadors Visit Gov. Ugwuanyi In Enugu

Enugu State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, CON on Friday received in audience the Ambassador of France in Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Emmanuelle Blatmann, at the Government House, Enugu.





The French Ambassador is in Enugu on a visit to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) and the Alliance Française, among other official engagements.





Gov. Ugwuanyi also received the Rwanda High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Stanislas Kamanzi.





The Rwanda High Commissioner who was accompanied to the Government House by a member of Board of Trustees (BOT) of Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF) Chief Loretta Aniagolu, Prince Victor Ogagwu, among others, is in Enugu for the grand finale of the LIMCAF competition holding on Saturday, October 29, 2022.





